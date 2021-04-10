Australia strangle White Ferns to complete series sweep

The White Ferns' miserable summer has come to an end with another crushing loss to Australia in the third and final ODI at Mount Maunganui this evening.

Afternoon rain reduced the match to just 25 overs a side, and from ball one Australia looked intent on setting the White Ferns a menacing total.

But a great over from Leigh Kasperek looked to turn the game on its head, her three-wicket over reducing Australia to four for 80.

However, the lower order were able to continue at a run-a-ball, to set a target of 150.

Alyssa Healy top-scored for Australia with 46, while Kasperek was again the best bowler for the Ferns, finishing with three for 24 from five overs.

In reply, the White Ferns were just never able to get going, the Australians applying the pressure and strangling the White Ferns for runs.

The required run rate continued to get out of hand, and with wickets falling regularly, an Australian victory looked inevitable.

Eventually, the Ferns simply ran out of overs, falling 21 runs short, finishing at 128 for nine.

Tailender Lea Tahuhu top scored with a quickfire 21 not out, while captain Amy Satterthwaite was the only other batsman to reach 20.