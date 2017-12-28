Australia snare Joe Root, England march towards first innings lead in Melbourne

 

Unbeaten centurion Alastair Cook has helped reduce Australia's lead to 63 runs at the MCG, where England reached 4-264 at lunch on day three of the fourth Ashes Test.

The England captain fell for 61 as the tourists reached 264/4 at lunch on day three.
Source: SKY

Cook resumed on 104, with England 2-192 and well placed to build a first-innings lead.

Pat Cummins recovered from the stomach bug he struggled with on day two, removing Joe Root for 61 with a bouncer that England's skipper slapped straight to Nathan Lyon in the deep.

Root was filthy with his lapse in concentration, kicking the turf and flinging his batting gloves as he crossed the boundary line.

Josh Hazlewood then struck with the second new ball.

Dawid Malan was the other wicket to fall in the morning session, bizarrely opting against a review of his lbw dismissal despite replays showing the batsman clearly edged the ball onto his pads.

Hazlewood, who continues to impress as stand-in spearhead in the absence of Mitchell Starc, dismissed James Vince in near-identical fashion the previous day.

The game remains in the balance on the slow pitch, especially if the tourists' tailenders continue to collapse quickly as they did in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

Cook is unbeaten on 134 but needs to form a partnership of substance to ensure his side have the upper hand at the change of innings.

Jonny Bairstow is 16 not out, having edged a teasing delivery from Jackson Bird through the slips during the second-last over of the session.

Steve Smith, who dropped a sharp slips catch when Cook was on 66, was bothered by a stomach bug on Thursday.

Smith spent the vast majority of the morning session in the field but ducked off during Cummins' first over, leaving David Warner to direct traffic.

Australia hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

