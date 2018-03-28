Australia rule out bolstering T20 squad touring NZ after postponing South Africa trip

Australia have ruled out summoning their elite players for a Twenty20 tour of New Zealand.

Source: Photosport

Frontliners including Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and David Warner will miss the five-match T20 series across the Tasman starting later this month despite becoming available after a Test tour of South Africa was postponed.

Instead, Australia will stick with the original T20 squad announced last week for the series against the Kiwis.

"We were pretty clear when we announced the two squads that they would be the two squads," Cricket Australia's interim chief executive Nick Hockley told reporters on Wednesday.

"The reality is that the T20 squad has started pre-departure protocols to enable them to move safely into New Zealand.

"We always knew that logistically that we would have to pick two separate squads.

"We have given ourselves every possible best shot to make South Africa happen and unfortunately that hasn't transpired.

"What that means is we are committed with the T20 squad that has been announced and we won't be changing that."

CA pulled out of a three-Test tour of South Africa due to start next month - at the same time of the T20 series in New Zealand.

Like Cummins, Warner, Smith and Mitchell Starc, who are among a batch of players who usually feature in all formats when available, coach Justin Langer will also remain in Australia.