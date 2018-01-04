Australia remove England top order after rain delays start of final Ashes Test

 

Josh Hazlewood has captured the all-important scalp of Alastair Cook, helping reduce England to 3-122 at tea on day one of the fifth Ashes Test.

Source: SKY

Cook, who carried his bat and scored a record-breaking 244 not out during the drawn dead rubber at the MCG, continued to frustrate Australia at the SCG.

The former skipper started cautiously after Joe Root opted to bat first in the series finale, the start of which was delayed until 12.40pm (local time) because of rain.

Cook was undone on 39 after spending over two hours at the crease.

Hazlewood's animated lbw appeal was turned down but Steve Smith successfully reviewed the not-out verdict.

Pat Cummins claimed the other two wickets to fall, with Mark Stoneman (24) and James Vince (25) both caught behind.

Joe Root and Dawid Malan were both unbeaten on 16 at tea.

Smith threw the ball to Nathan Lyon after 15 overs. The offspinner owned the Randwick end from that point on, generating impressive turn and bounce while delivering a 14-over spell that cost 34 runs.

Mitchell Starc, who returned from a bruised heel that forced him to miss the fourth Test, was well down on pace.

The opening session of the game was entirely washed out, with an early lunch break taken at noon. The forecast is much better for the rest of the game.

Australia hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test series, having reclaimed the urn with big wins in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. The Melbourne Test ended in a draw.

