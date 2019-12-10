TODAY |

Australia to name unchanged XI from Pakistan thrashing for Black Caps' series opener

Australia will keep the same line-up for a third-straight Test with coach Justin Langer not planning any changes for Thursday's series opener against New Zealand.

It marks the first time Australia have kept the same side for three Tests in a row since the ill-fated tour of South Africa in early 2018.

"I would be a brave man to change the XI, the boys are going well ... I would say at this stage it's more than likely we will have the same XI," Langer said.

Australia XI: 1. Joe Burns, 2. David Warner, 3. Marnus Labuschagne, 4. Steve Smith, 5. Matthew Wade, 6. Travis Head, 7. Tim Paine (c & wk), 8. Pat Cummins, 9. Mitchell Starc, 10. Nathan Lyon, 11. Josh Hazlewood.

