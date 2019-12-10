Australia to name unchanged XI from Pakistan thrashing for Black Caps' series opener

Australia will keep the same line-up for a third-straight Test with coach Justin Langer not planning any changes for Thursday's series opener against New Zealand.
Source: Associated Press
It marks the first time Australia have kept the same side for three Tests in a row since the ill-fated tour of South Africa in early 2018.
"I would be a brave man to change the XI, the boys are going well ... I would say at this stage it's more than likely we will have the same XI," Langer said.
Australia XI: 1. Joe Burns, 2. David Warner, 3. Marnus Labuschagne, 4. Steve Smith, 5. Matthew Wade, 6. Travis Head, 7. Tim Paine (c & wk), 8. Pat Cummins, 9. Mitchell Starc, 10. Nathan Lyon, 11. Josh Hazlewood.