Australia name uncapped all-rounder Hilton Cartwright for Sydney Test

AAP

Hilton Cartwright will make his Test debut at the SCG, while Steve O'Keefe has pipped Ashton Agar to claim the final spot in Australia's XI for their third clash with Pakistan.

Cartwright will replace Nic Maddinson at No.6 in a reshuffled batting order, while left-arm spinner O'Keefe has taken paceman Jackson Bird's spot in the side.

Australia are chasing a 3-0 whitewash in the Test that starts in Sydney tomorrow, having wrapped up a series win at the MCG.

Australia XI: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade, Hilton Cartwright, Mitchell Starc, Steve O'Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

