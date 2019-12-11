Australia make no secret in targeting Kane Williamson as key Black Caps scalp

Australia have put a bounty on the wicket of Kane Williamson, believing the New Zealand skipper is the major obstacle standing between them and Test victory.

Williamson is a superstar of world cricket who boasts a Test average of 52.68 to go with 21 centuries.

Australia are well and truly aware they can't put all their focus into just one player, with the likes of Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, and BJ Watling among the other batsmen that command respect.

But it is the scalp of Williamson that Australia will prize the most, and skipper Tim Paine is making no secret of the value his team places on it.

Teams generally put a high value on dismissing the rival skipper.

But that value is magnified when it comes to Williamson given his batting prowess.

"I mean regardless of whether he's captain, I think Kane's a huge key to NZ's team, there's no doubt about that," Paine said ahead of the first Test in Perth, starting Thursday.

"If we can keep him quiet, it's going to go a long way to helping us win Test matches and win the series.

"But it's a lot easier said than done, particularly with the way he's been playing the last few years."

Williamson wasn't fazed to know that he will be headhunted, saying he will simply go out and try to execute his plans as he always does.

But do the Kiwis have an Australian batsman in mind to target?

"All of them. It's hard to pinpoint one," Williamson said.

"If you're looking at performing as a group, you have to take 20 wickets. We know there's a lot of depth in that batting line-up, we don't want to focus on one or two."

The Kiwis are still sweating on the fitness of star paceman Trent Boult (side strain), but batsman Ross Taylor (hand) and allrounder Colin de Grandhomme (abdominal) appear set to take their place.

Boult looked unhindered during a 35-minute stint in the nets on Tuesday, but he will be given another fitness test on Wednesday night before a final decision is made on his availability.

"I think you look at it as a longish-term decision in terms of this whole series," Williamson said.

"He has tracked really nicely. He felt really good yesterday. So a number of factors (go into) that decision."

NZ's one and only Test series victory in Australia came in 1985 when they posted a 2-1 win.

The Kiwis are currently ranked No.2 in the world, and they can stamp themselves as a world power if they can beat Australia in their own backyard.