Australia make light work of White Ferns first innings total in opening ODI

A captain's knock by Meg Lanning has helped the Australian women's cricket team move a step closer to setting a record-breaking winning streak.

New Zealand's Katey Martin is bowled as Australia's wicket keeper Alyssa Healy celebrates during the 2nd T20 match between the New Zealand White Ferns and the Australian Women at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane, Australia, Sunday 27th September 2020. Source: Photosport

Lanning struck an unbeaten 62 off 70 balls, hitting a six to bring up Australia's seven-wicket win over New Zealand in their three-game ODI series opener in Brisbane on Saturday for Australia's 19th straight victory.

After the White Ferns were bowled out for 180, Lanning helped Australia cruise to 3-181 in just the 34th over at Allan Border Field.

Australia are now on track to equal the ODI record of 21 consecutive victories held by Ricky Ponting's side in 2003.

They are also out to retain the Rose Bowl trophy - the trans-Tasman ODI series crown - which they have held since 2000.

Australia can seal yet another series win in game two on Monday.

The Australian women began their stellar ODI run back in March 2018.

They have already shattered the women's mark of 17 straight ODI wins set by Belinda Clark's Australian team in the late 1990s.

The Aussie women now have a chance to re-write the record books again but Saturday's player of the match - leg-spinner Georgia Wareham (2-23 off 10 overs) - said they were not losing sleep over a shot at history.

"We are not focusing on that (record). If we get to that point it would be a really special moment for this team but it is not something in the front of our minds at the moment," she said.

Lanning led the way on Saturday, sharing a 65-run second wicket stand with vice- captain Rachael Haynes (44 off 62 balls).

Earlier the White Ferns were bowled out in 49.1 overs after being sent in, wilting under sustained pressure from spinners Wareham, Sophie Molineux (2-28 off 10) and Jessica Jonassen (2-29) with the trio bowling a total of 125 dot balls.

New Zealand slumped to 6-83 in the 28th over before Maddy Green (35 off 49 balls) and Katie Perkins (32 off 51) combined for a 62-run stand to save blushes for the visitors.

"We let Australia bowl at us (with) too many dot balls in an ODI. It took Maddy Green and Katie Perkins down the order to show a bit of intent," New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said.

Both teams had injury scares.

In-form Australian batter Ashleigh Gardner, who took three catches on Saturday, is believed to have been cleared of a fractured finger while New Zealand's Suzie Bates will undergo scans after injuring her shoulder while fielding.