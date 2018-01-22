 

Australia to launch full-scale review into recent ODI failures

Australian management have confirmed they will conduct a full-scale review into the one-day set up after the team's worst start to a home limited-overs summer in 16 years.

Butler's ton helped England claim a 16-run win and an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the series.
Source: SKY

Australia's surrender of the one-day series to England within three games at the SCG on Sunday night marked their first lost home series since 2010, but continued a run of poor form that has now extended to 10 losses in their past 11 completed games.

Australia have now slipped to a 26-24 record since the World Cup, well below that of chief rivals England, New Zealand, South Africa and India.

Chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said tactics and players' spots had to be looked at closely less than 18 months out from next year's World Cup in England.

"With what's happened recently we are reviewing how we're actually playing the game and type of player that's required in the one-day format," Hohns said.

"We haven't played well in this series, we don't seem to have been able to put it all together on the one day, there has been something lacking.

"With the World Cup in 2019 there is a lot of one-day cricket to be played between now and then."

Figures this week revealed Australia had the most unsettled one-day line up in the world last year, using 25 players in 15 games. They have since added three debutants this summer.

In comparison, England used just 18 in 20 games in 2017, and have been unchanged in their first three ODI wins this summer to continue their ascent up the ratings.

Much has also been made of England's new-found one-day focus as it has become clearer that they have overtaken the Australians.

The Aussies have gone at more than a run a ball just three times in their past 13 matches, while England have done it in each of their past eight.

Hohns indicated Australia would go in search of a harder-hitting middle order and consider introducing specialist limited-overs bowlers to their XI.

"We will be trying very soon to get together the main nucleus of our squad so they can play together for some time," he said.

"We need to make sure we've got other players in key positions to give us a little bit more hitting power in certain areas.

"Bowling wise we've got to make sure we have specific and specialist one-day bowlers in our squad as well."

Hohns said the door was still open for offspinner Nathan Lyon to return to the side for Australia's next one-day series in England later this year, as he insisted he had not been pigeon-holed as a Test only player.

