Australia, India declared World Cup favourites by South African skipper

South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis has backed Australia to keep their perfect World Cup semi-finals record intact, declaring them and India favourites for the title.



Australia will go into Thursday's semi-final against resurgent hosts England with an unbeaten record in that stage of the tournament, having won six and also progressed from a tie in 1999.



In comparison England have won three from five, but haven't reached the last four of the tournament since 1992.



India meanwhile play New Zealand in the other semi-final on Tuesday, entering as the form team with the Black Caps having lost three in a row.



"Australia and India has proven it time and time again. They are teams that win big games," du Plessis said.



"It's hard to look past Australia and the success they've had in winning World Cups, as much as we would like to say we want to compete with that.



"That confidence is just like an extra player on your team.



"They've got a tough game in the semi-final. They would probably prefer playing against New Zealand, so I would say one of Australia or India (are favourites)."



Five-time champions Australia will at least carry the added advantage of experience into the Edgbaston clash.



Five members of their likely starting XI played in the quarter-final, semi-final and final of the last World Cup, while only captain Eoin Morgan of England's team has played a knockout game at the tournament.



Captain Aaron Finch has previously spoken of how experience of having five World Cup winners in their squad can help come finals.



India's MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are their only other current players to have previously lifted the trophy.



"Australia's always prided themselves on playing really good cricket and their best cricket at the right time," Finch said last week.



"You always are wanting to build up and peak at the right time, but you can't switch on your intensity, it is too hard, the game is too hard.



"Comparing it to the last World Cup, we had a very experienced side during that time.

