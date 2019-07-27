TODAY |

Australia include bolter, omit World Cup star Carey in Ashes squad

AAP
More From
Cricket

Australia's batting order for next week's first Ashes Test remains in a state of flux after the naming of a 17-man squad in which potential Test debutant Michael Neser was the bolter.

Alex Carey, Australia's gloveman and vice-captain at the World Cup, and left-arm tweaker Jon Holland were notable absentees in the touring party named on Friday after an intra-squad selection showdown in Southampton.

Selectors, keen to beef up their pace depth in a five-Test series that is being squeezed into six weeks, opted for a battery of Neser, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Former keeper Matthew Wade has been recalled and is in the box seat to play as a batsman at No.6 in the Edgbaston series opener that starts on Thursday, which would be his first Test in almost two years.

Mitch Marsh or Marnus Labuschagne, both included in the squad as allrounders, could yet tip Wade out of the XI.

Cameron Bancroft demanded a recall with this week's stoic match-winning knock of 93 not out at the Rose Bowl on what captain Tim Paine dubbed a borderline "dangerous" pitch.

Bancroft and Marcus Harris are both in the mix to partner David Warner at the top of the order while it's possible all three openers could be picked in the side, especially if Usman Khawaja is unable to prove his fitness.

"It has been for some time," chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns admitted, when asked if the top six remained unsettled.

"I can't tell you what it will be right now because we haven't discussed it.

"There's conjecture as to who David Warner's opening partner will be then the middle order, we'll make a judgment call when we get to Birmingham."

Incumbents Joe Burns and Kurtis Patterson, having both celebrated centuries during Australia's previous Test, were axed in the selection squeeze created by the Cape Town trio's return.

"Try to improve your game and belt the door down. We can't say much more to them," Hohns said.

Neser, who played two ODIs for Australia last year in England, thoroughly impressed selectors during this month's Australia A tour then set the tone for this week's low-scoring scrap by blasting out Warner and Harris in a haul of 4-18.

"He swings the ball, he uses the Dukes ball in particular very well," Hohns said.

"We thought we needed the extra fast bowler."

Neser's inclusion means that Labuschagne will be guaranteed selection on any spin-friendly decks while the tourists will be forced to go with a four-prong pace attack should Nathan Lyon suffer a last-minute injury before any Test.

"We kept asking ourselves 'are we really going to play two spinners over here in England?' and we came up with the answer 'probably no'," Hohns said.

"If anything happens to him (Lyon) long term, we have the option of bringing someone else in."

Hohns added Wade "fully deserves his recall".

Australia's 17-man Ashes squad: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Michael Neser, Nathan Lyon.

Alex Carey bats during the Cricket World Cup 2019 match between Australia and India at The Oval. Photo: Graham Morris / www.photosport.nz
Alex Carey. Source: Photosport
More From
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Matt Moylan had an embarrassing faux pas after his side's win over the Cowboys.
When live TV goes bad: Sharks star accidentally tells NSW Origin coach to 'f*** off'
2
Rieko Ioane wasn’t impressed with Goodhue’s haircut however, calling it disgusting in a light-hearted end to a news conference.
Jack Goodhue leaves reporters in fits of giggles after saying he's been 'betrayed' by All Blacks mullet club
3
Barrett, the All Blacks regular No 10, will play at fullback against the Springboks on Saturday.
'I didn't ask him his opinion' – Steve Hansen on telling Beauden Barrett he's playing fullback
4
The All Blacks back is wanted by both the Hurricanes and Blues, says 1 NEWS’ Andrew Saville.
Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands
5
Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad were the destroyers for England, who bowled Ireland out for just 38 to win by 143 runs at Lord’s.
Ireland skittled for just 38 chasing 182 for historic Test win over England
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
Bowler Trent Boult goes back to his mark as umpire Kumar Dharmasena signals six runs off a Ben Stokes deflection (a boundary plus two runs) in the final moments of the Cricket World Cup 2019 Final between England and New Zealand at Lord's. Photo: Graham Morris (Tel: +44(0)7860 202920 Email: sales@cricketpix.com) 14/07/19

Cricket World Cup umpire admits error in final that gave England extra run, but says he'll 'never regret' it

'I don't think it's fair' - England skipper still perplexed by World Cup win
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: England batsman Ben Stokes protests his innocence after a throw had deflected off him and gone for 4 overthrows during the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and England at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)

England hero Ben Stokes nominated for New Zealander of the Year
00:39
The Kiwi paceman only found out when there were two balls remaining in England’s chase at Lord’s

Trent Boult admits 'I didn’t actually know there was going to be a super over in a World Cup final'