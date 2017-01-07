Australia hunt for Test series clean sweep against Pakistan in Sydney

Josh Hazlewood struck twice in his morning spell on day five of the third Test at the SCG, where Australia need five wickets in two sessions to complete a 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan.



Pakistan were 5-128 at lunch on Saturday after offspinner Nathan Lyon removed first-innings centurion Younis Khan.



Captain Misbah-ul-Haq, nearing the end of what could finish his worst Test series with the bat, was 18 not out at the break.



Misbah's average in the three-Test series stands at 11.20, with his lowest mark in a Test series being the 11.50 he averaged against the same opposition in 2002-03.



Steve Smith almost added to his highlight reel of slips catches when Asad Shafiq was on 11.



The skipper leapt high but the ball didn't stick in his outstretched hand. Shafiq was 23 not out at lunch.



The tourists resumed at 1-55 on Saturday, having been set a target of 465 following Smith's declaration at 2-241 on Friday.



Memories of Pakistan's epic run-chase in Brisbane, where they suffered a 39-run loss after threatening to haul in an imposing target of 490 thanks to Shafiq's stunning century, would have been at the back of Smith's mind.

The health of weary pacemen Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, who will both be rested at some point in the ODI series after playing all six Tests of the home summer, was also meant to be a concern for the captain.



But Hazlewood, who has been Smith's go-to man in good times and bad this summer, single-handedly grabbed the crucial scalp of opener Azhar Ali with his sixth delivery of the day.



Azhar, who produced a masterful double-ton in Melbourne and set a Pakistani record for most runs in a Test series in Australia, attempted to clip a ball off his pads but instead offered Hazlewood a simple catch.

Hazlewood then needed just 10 balls at Babar Azam to dismiss the out-of-form batsman lbw for the second time in the match.



Younis, who finished 175 not out on Friday and was responsible for more than half of Pakistan's first-innings total, loomed as the batsman most likely to defy Australia.



The veteran skipped down the pitch to Lyon but skied an edge to Hazlewood instead of clearing the rope, falling 23 runs short of boosting his Test career tally to 10,000.



Nightwatchman Yasir Shah showed admirable resistance in a 93-ball stay at the crease.

