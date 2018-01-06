 

Australia hunt for huge first innings total in Ashes finale after Usman Khawaja century

Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja's 188-run partnership at the SCG has ended but Australia are close to overhauling England's first innings lead at lunch on day three of the Ashes series finale.

The hosts went to lunch on day three 69 runs behind England, with seven wickets in hand.
Smith's side are 3-277, having trimmed England's lead to 69 runs.

The skipper fell 17 runs short of a record-equalling fourth century in the series, with Moeen Ali claiming a low catch off his own bowling to dismiss the world's best batsman.

Debutant Mason Crane then twice went close to dismissing Khawaja for 132 in the final over of today's morning session.

The scrambling legspinner almost held onto a return catch, while Joe Root reviewed a confident lbw shout.

Ball-tracking technology suggested Khawaja was out but Crane had failed to keep his foot behind the line, making it a no-ball.

Crane and Stuart Broad both argued the point with the on-field umpire but it proved fruitless.

Khawaja resumed at 91 on day three and soon after completed his first Ashes century seven years after debuting at the same venue and against the same opposition.

The tourists took the second new ball in Saturday's morning session.

Broad produced a couple of well-directed bouncers that surprised Smith and Khawaja but that was the closest the tourists came to conjuring a breakthrough until Moeen struck.

