 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Australia hammer England again to book spot in T20 tri-series final

share

Source:

AAP

David Warner's white-ball woes continued but it wasn't enough to stop Australia from booking their spot in the Twenty20 tri-series final with a seven-wicket victory over England at the MCG.

The hosts produced a seven-wicket win in Melbourne last night.
Source: SKY

Chasing 138 to win after Warner won the toss and elected to field, Glenn Maxwell (39) and D'Arcy Short (36 not out) blasted the hosts to victory with 27 balls to spare.

The unbeaten Australians are now assured of a spot in the February 21 final in Auckland after downing England by five wickets in Hobart and beating New Zealand in the series opener.

But questions are bound to be raised about stand-in T20 skipper Warner's relentless schedule after he lasted just four balls, nicking a ripping David Willey outswinger on two.

The dashing left-hander is the only member of the Test side to have played for Australia in every format this summer and has struggled for form in the ODIs and T20s.

He is expected to travel with the T20 side to New Zealand before heading straight to South Africa for the first of four Tests.

After scoring an unbeaten century in Hobart, Maxwell continued his incredible summer to reach 1000 runs in T20 internationals.

He and Short combined for 39 off consecutive overs from Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid to doom any hopes of an England fightback.

The visitors lost skipper Eoin Morgan to injury and struggled in his absence, finishing on 7-137 off their 20 overs.

Warner left England reeling at 3-34 in the fourth over when he ran out Dawid Malan with a brilliant direct hit.

Sam Billings (29) and stand-in captain Jos Buttler (46) looked to steady the ship for the tourists but lacked the firepower to get hold of Australia's disciplined bowlers.

With leg-spinner Adam Zampa again overlooked, man of the match Kane Richardson (3-33), Billy Stanlake (2-28) and Andrew Tye (1-29) did the damage.

"Most of the guys that have come in have come straight out of the Big Bash and we've kind of rolled on from what we were doing there," Richardson said.

"Obviously if there wasn't a Test tour to South Africa you'd see those guys here but it's always good to know that there's some pretty handy guys in the wings waiting to play and do their best."

Morgan was a late omission after straining his right groin during training on Friday.

The injury could prove to be a major blow for England with team doctors yet to make a call on whether Morgan will be available for the New Zealand leg of the series.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The 32-strong contingent were lead into the PyeongChang games by the skier.

'Black does not go with everything' - NZ's Winter Olympics entrance ridiculed by ESPN writer

00:15
2
The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Watch: George Moala's miracle try at the death lifts Blues to thrilling Brisbane Tens title over Hurricanes


00:15
3
The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Blues crowned 2018 Brisbane Tens champions after miraculous try at the death by powerhouse George Moala

00:45
4
The two unbeaten heavyweights came face to face in London this morning.

'They are actually worried they will lose' - Joseph Parker's trainer says Anthony Joshua afraid of losing to Kiwi

01:37
5
Whakatane's Clark cruised to victory in a winning time of 11 hours 14 minutes and 33 seconds.

Kiwi athlete Sam Clark remarkably wins third gruelling Coast to Coast crown

00:15
The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Watch: George Moala's miracle try at the death lifts Blues to thrilling Brisbane Tens title over Hurricanes

The Hurricanes seemed to total control, until two tries in the final three minutes flipped the match on its head.

02:28
The Australian Foreign Minister said the conversation flowed effortlessly with the NZ Prime Minister last night at Winton Peters' house.

'Families don't always agree' - Julie Bishop says last year's war of words with NZ Labour a thing of the past

The Australian Foreign Minister said she has "moved on" from any pre-election trust issues with the NZ Labour Party.

04:00
It's the brainchild of two Mt Maunganui siblings and it’s being rolled out in New Zealand.

Kiwi brothers' app changing the way crowds interact with sporting giants like NBA's Phoenix Suns

DROPIT is the brainchild of two Mt Maunganui siblings and it's being rolled out in NZ.

Paddleboarder Billy Lewis says Kiwis need to step their game up when it comes to throwing rubbish into the ocean.

Paddleboarder 'disgusted' by Kiwis throwing their rubbish into the ocean

Billy Lewis says he and his family always take out bags when on the water, aiming to recover as much rubbish as possible.

00:30
A local in the Samoan capital drove through a flooded suburb, showing many buildings inundated with water.

Widespread flooding in Samoa as Cyclone Gita leaves its mark

The country has been on alert since a cyclone warning was issued earlier this week for the potential impact of the storm now being called Cyclone Gita.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 