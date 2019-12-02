TODAY |

Australia fear series loss to 'little brother' Black Caps, says former star

Australia will be out to avoid a Test series humiliation at the hands of "little brother" New Zealand, according to former great Brett Lee.

Kane Williamson speaks to his teammates prior to the start of day four. Source: Photosport

The Black Caps will play in Australia's premier Test series for the first time in over 30 years starting in Perth on Thursday, followed up by the Boxing Day Test at the MCG and the new year Test in Sydney.

Having not won a Test against Australia since the famous victory in Hobart in 2011, the Black Caps will have their work cut out for them to achieve cricket's holy grail over the next month.

However, former fast bowler Lee says that the current side under the leadership Kane Williamson are a force to be reckoned with, and won't be the easy-beats of old.

"Will they be a harder team? Absolutely," Lee told Fox Sports.

"They will come at Australia hard. It's almost like our little brother - the Kiwis hate losing to Australia and we hate losing to them.

"A great team, they will put in a much better performance."

The Black Caps haven't won a Test series in Australia since 1985, their only victory across the Tasman. The last time the two sides met on Australian soil saw the hosts take a 2-0 series victory, with wins in Brisbane and Adelaide.

Australia meanwhile, have warmed up for Thursday's series opener in fine fettle, sweeping Pakistan 2-0 with two innings-victories.

