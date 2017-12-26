Australia eye 4-0 Ashes series lead as Boxing Test gets underway

A sore hand may force Steve Smith to tweak his approach during the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne starting on Boxing Day.

Australia captain Steve Smith celebrates a century in the first Ashes Test of the 2017/2018 season. Source: Photosport

Smith had an injury scare on Christmas Eve when a ball driven by Cameron Bancroft burst over the nets and struck him on his right hand.

The right-hander had a short hit on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and admitted on Monday he still wasn't 100 per cent.

"It was a little bit sore today playing a few different shots," he told reporters on Christmas Day.

"But I'll be able to deal with it and I'll get on with it."

Bancroft apologised profusely after striking the world's best batsman, who boasts a Test average of 127.6 at the MCG after posting centuries in the past three Boxing Day games.

Smith insists the hosts, who have replaced injured spearhead Mitchell Starc in their XI with Jackson Bird, can claim a 4-0 lead on the placid pitch.

"We've been able to get results here in the last couple of years," he said.

"We're going to have work hard, first-innings runs are going to be crucial again.

"Hopefully we can get the ball reversing and hopefully there's a little bit of spin for Nath (Nathan Lyon)."

England were competitive at various points in the opening three Tests but went missing at clutch moments.