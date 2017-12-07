Australia expect Steve Smith to be fit for Boxing Day Test

Steve Smith has copped a painful blow to the hand but Australia's skipper is in no doubt for the Boxing Day Test, according to David Warner.



Australian cricket captain Steve Smith. Source: Photosport

Smith was standing to the side of the MCG nets on Christmas Eve when he was struck by a ball that had been whacked by Cameron Bancroft.



Smith later had a hit but was in obvious discomfort.



"There's absolutely nothing wrong with him, he's fine," Warner said.



"He was confused how it actually got there. I think we all were. It hit the top of the rail and then just flicked up.



"I was a bit worried because Smudge said 'heads' and it actually hit him. I was a bit dumbfounded."



Smith was struck on the same hand while working on his slips catching at training earlier in the summer.



Tim Paine, who delayed his arrival into Melbourne after his father-in-law had a stroke, trained with the squad today.

