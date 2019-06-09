Australia out to 'dry up' Black Caps' skipper Williamson

Australia will aim to dry up Kane Williamson's run-scoring opportunities as they desperately try to get on top of the New Zealand star.



Williamson has arguably been the hardest batsman of this year's World Cup to dismiss, having hit 414 runs in the tournament at an average of 138.



His 333 runs made between outs earlier in the the tournament was also a World Cup record, having hit back-to-back centuries against South Africa and the West Indies.



"He's been on fire. He's a world-class performer in all formats of the game," Australia's captain Finch said.



"He's as good as anyone in the world and with Kane you have to be really disciplined with your line and length.



"He's so damaging if you bowl wide, and he's so good off his pads that your length has to be really, really disciplined. You have to try and dry him up.



"It's like all great players they don't have a huge amount of weaknesses, and on pitches that don't bounce a huge amount it's tougher to get that nick."



Australia will at least believe they have the bowlers to do so.



Pat Cummins has sent down the most dot balls in this year's World Cup with 62 per cent of his deliveries unable to be scored off.



Mitchell Starc also ranks fourth, with the pair having sent down nine maidens between them.



Williamson also has the lowest strike-rate of any batsman to have scored above 210 runs at this year's tournament.



Finch himself knows Williamson well, having spent two seasons with him at Yorkshire in 2014 and 2015.



"He was a world-class Test batsman at that stage," Finch said.



"His one-day game over the last three or four years has probably gone to a new level as well.



"What stood out was just the way he carried himself with the bat, nothing flustered him."



Australia's coach Justin Langer also said his team would be spending the final days of their preparation studying the 28-year-old.



"He's a bit like Joe Root, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli," Langer said.

