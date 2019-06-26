Australia dominate England, secure spot in Cricket World Cup semi-final

Jason Behrendorff and Mitchell Starc have bowled Australia into semi-final certainty as they piled the pressure on England's World Cup campaign with an emphatic 64-run victory.

After Aaron Finch led Australia to 285-7 courtesy of an even 100 with the bat, Jason Behrendorff claimed a five-wicket haul as he and Starc did the damage with the ball at Lord's this morning [NZ time].

The pair reduced England to 3-26 and 4-53 early, before Behrendorff finished with figures of 5-44 and Starc 4-43 to have England all out for 221.

England also suffered a further blow with star allrounder Ben Stokes struggling with his left calf, as he played a lone knock of 89 in the chase.

The hosts had beaten Australia 5-0 at the same time last year, but the Aussies are suddenly a different prospect at full strength in the World Cup.

England now find themselves fourth and in a race to make the finals with games to come against India and New Zealand after entering the tournament as favourites.

Given the new ball, Behrendorff did the initial damage when he swung one back through James Vince to bowl him for a second-ball duck.

Starc then got the key wicket of Joe Root when he trapped him plum in front for 8, before he had Eoin Morgan caught pulling at fine leg in his next over for 4.

Behrendorff later returned to have Jonny Bairstow (27) caught on the legside boundary.

After Marcus Stoinis (1-29) also had Jos Buttler (25) caught on the pull shot, Starc returned to get rid of Stokes and any hope England held with him at 6-177.

Starc swung the ball back to knock over the left-hander with one his renowned yorkers, as Stokes dropped his bat in disappointment and swatted at it with his feet.

He now has 19 wickets for the tournament, taking his career World Cup tally to 41 at an average of 13.92 and strike-rate of 18.8.

Behrendorff's figures meanwhile were the best of his career, removing Moeen Ali (6), Chris Woakes (26) and Jofra Archer (1) late to wrap the game up.

Finch had earlier brought up his second century of the World Cup and his seventh against England with an even 100 at Lord's.

Australia's captain got through a difficult early period where both he and David Warner battled with the moving new ball, before accelerating into the innings.

He hit 11 boundaries and two big sixes over mid-wicket and mid-on off Ali, before he was caught the ball after bringing up his century trying to pull Woakes (2-46).