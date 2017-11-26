 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Australia dominate England to all but seal victory in Ashes opener

share

Source:

AAP

Australia are on the cusp of a 1-0 lead in the Ashes, having cruised to 0-114 at stumps on day four of the series opener after being set a target of 170 in Brisbane.

The hosts need just 56 runs on day five to take a 1-0 series lead.
Source: SKY

David Warner and Cameron Bancroft's productive and positive start to the run- chase, coming a day after Steve Smith turned the match on its head with a game- changing knock of 141no, means all the hard work is done for the hosts.

Warner is 60 not out, while Bancroft is on 51. It has been almost four years since Australia enjoyed an opening stand of over 100 runs in the fourth innings of a Test.

England fought hard at various junctures of a topsy-turvy Test but they were ground into submission at the Gabba.

It started with Nathan Lyon claiming three key wickets, including Tim Paine's contentious stumping of Moeen Ali, then gathered momentum when Mitchell Starc clinically cleaned up the tail.

A shocking collapse of 4-10, the low point of which was Jonny Bairstow steering a short ball from Starc to third man in what should have been the final over of the post-lunch session, ended England's second innings of 195.

Australia were asked to achieve the highest successful run-chase in a Gabba Test since 1982.

Quick wickets would have made things interesting and Australia's openers knew it, starting cautiously before they sensed English heads dropping and started to score with ease.

Bancroft enhanced his stoic reputation, staring down Jimmy Anderson after the frustrated paceman struck the batsman's thigh with a shy at the stumps.

Moeen, restricted by a cut finger, was nowhere near as effective as fellow offspinner Lyon.

Lyon niggled the visitors publicly last week in the forthright fashion you would expect more from a leader of a pace attack.

Throughout the first Test he bowled like Australia's spearhead; nobody from either side troubled batsmen quite so consistently.

Lyon dismissed left-handers Mark Stoneman and Dawid Malan in near-identical fashion, with Smith gleefully accepting two of his four catches of the innings.

Moeen, Bairstow and Joe Root scored a combined 133 runs but couldn't go on with it. Josh Hazlewood trapped Root lbw for 51 in the shadows of lunch.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

'Decision is correct' - RLWC boss defends controversial call against Tonga

00:50
2
Hundreds have shown up to voice their anger at the referee’s decision not to look at a possible last minute try.

Thousands of Tongan fans take to Auckland streets to protest their side's controversial loss in RLWC semi-final


00:36
3

Watch: Woman accuses police of 'racism' as flag poles confiscated from Tongan RLWC supporters in south Auckland


00:10
4
The league superstar mingled with rival fans after England's nail-biting 20-18 victory over Tonga.

'This is why we love rugby league' - England forward Sam Burgess parties with Tongan fans after RLWC semi triumph


00:39
5
Tonga's Jason Taumalolo. Kiwis v Tonga, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 11 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Jason Taumalolo nominated for Rugby League Golden Boot prize

00:50
Hundreds have shown up to voice their anger at the referee’s decision not to look at a possible last minute try.

Thousands of Tongan fans take to Auckland streets to protest their side's controversial loss in RLWC semi-final

Tongan league fans are protesting the referee's decision to not review a possible late try by Andrew Fifita.

04:12
Four generations of the Waipouri whanau have ectrodactylism – they now have a new addition with all her digits.

Video: Mother living with rare limb deformity full of joy with new healthy baby girl - 'They told me she's got all her fingers and toes!'

Four generations of the Waipouri whanau have ectrodactylism – they now have a new addition with all her digits.

00:36

Watch: Woman accuses police of 'racism' as flag poles confiscated from Tongan RLWC supporters in south Auckland

When police asked the for the fan's daughter's flag pole, she called their tactics "racist over-policing".


00:20
The ABs winger made an intercept for his first try before turning on the gas to blast past the defence for his second.

Pair of masterful Rieko Ioane tries ends any chances of Welsh comeback against All Blacks

The ABs winger made an intercept for his first try before turning on the gas to blast past the defence for his second.

00:19
The Welsh ensured they kept the match close with a classy try from halfway.

All Blacks finish end-of-year tour with gritty win over Wales spearheaded by special performance from Rieko Ioane

The All Blacks have ended their season with a tough 33-18 win over Wales in Cardiff.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 