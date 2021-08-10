Australia dismissed for lowest ever T20 total

Australia have been dismissed for their lowest ever Twenty20 international total, capping another forgettable campaign with a 60-run loss to Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Chasing Bangladesh's 8-122, Australia lost 8-24 to be bowled out for 62 in just 13.4 overs in their T20I series' fifth and final clash.

Australia's previous lowest T20I score was 79 against England in Southampton in 2005.

The 4-1 series loss was the same result as last month's T20I campaign in the West Indies.

Australia have now lost five successive T20I series, winning just six of 21 matches.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan was the main destroyer, claiming 4-9 on his way to becoming the second bowler to take 100 T20I wickets.

Australia were missing seven established players including Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and David Warner while captain Aaron Finch missed much of the tour with a knee injury.

Australia's highest score of the T20I series in Bangladesh was 121 and they struggled against spin both in Dhaka and in the West Indies.

"Tonight was not good enough for an Australian cricket team regardless of the personnel we've got here," said captain Matthew Wade who top scored with a run- a-ball 22.

"I've played a lot of cricket at International level and they are certainly the most challenging T20 international pitches that I've ever played on."

Al Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin (3-12) profited from a rash of reckless Australian shots.

But it was left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed (2-8) who struck two massive early blows.

Dan Christian (three) - who smashed a 15-ball 39 in the last game - was promoted to open but lasted just three balls before being bowled by Ahmed's first ball In the second over.

Mitchell Marsh - Australia's leading run-scorer in the series - was then trapped LBW for four.

Besides Wade, Ben McDermott (17 off 16) was the only other Australian batsman to make double figures.

"The boys showed a lot of character and hunger to win a series against a team like Australia, we executed our plans really well," Bangladesh captain Mohammad Mahmudullah said.

Earlier Bangladesh won the toss and plundered 33 of their first three overs but then lost their way, scoring just 20 off the last five.

Australia's only paceman Nathan Ellis (2-16) followed up his hat-trick on debut with another impressive display.

Australia went in with a spin heavy attack, with the recalled Adam Zampa joining Ashton Agar (1-28) and Mitchell Swepson (0-14) plus part-time offie Ashton Turner (1-16).

Zampa took 1-24, trapping Shakib Al Hasan (11 off 20 balls) LBW.

It was Zampa's 52nd T20I wicket, making him Australia's all-time leader in the shortest form of the game, one ahead of squad member Mitchell Starc, who was rested for the series' last two games.

Mohammad Sheikh top scored with a run-a-ball 23, caught mis-timing a reverse sweep off Christian (2-17).