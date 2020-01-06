TODAY |

Australia deducted five runs from SCG Test total after David Warner cops penalty

Australia have incurred a five-run penalty at the SCG after David Warner was judged to be running on the pitch while batting against the Black Caps.

Umpire Aleem Dar cautioned Marnus Labuschagne for running on the protected area of the deck in the 50th over of Australia's second innings during the third trans-Tasman Test.

Dar then formally penalised Warner for doing the same, with the opener seemingly objecting to the official's interpretation of the law that covers "deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch".

