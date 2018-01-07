Australia declare with 303-run lead after Marsh brothers dominate England

Australia have produced their longest Test innings this century and declared with a 303-run lead, strengthening their bid for a 4-0 Ashes series win by forcing England to toil in 40C heat at the SCG.



Shaun Marsh and Mitch Marsh celebrated emotional centuries on day four of the fifth Test, powering their side to 7-649 when Steve Smith pulled the pin during the post-lunch session.



Shaun Marsh was run out for 156 following a mix-up with Tim Paine after lunch.



Mitch Marsh was bowled by childhood friend Tom Curran for a well-made 101, having shared a 169-run partnership with his older brother.



England have endured plenty of taxing sessions this summer but none compare to the punishment they copped in heatwave conditions at the SCG.



Australia's first innings spanned 193 overs.



Australia haven't batted for so long in a Test dig since 1997, when Steve Waugh and Greg Blewett helped the tourists frustrate South Africa for 193.4 overs in Johannesburg.



England haven't sent down so many overs in an Ashes innings since 1993.



Jimmy Anderson was the pick of the visitors' bowlers, hitting the 140 km/h mark and creating some headaches for the batsmen in a four-over spell.



Anderson, who went close to trapping Mitch Marsh lbw for 78 with consecutive deliveries, has now bowled 223.3 overs in the series.



England's all-time leading wicket-taker has never had such a big workload in a Test series.



"A bit tired but happy to be here," Anderson told ABC Radio prior to the start of play.



"It feels like a lot of overs but I'm happy my body has coped with it.

