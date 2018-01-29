Australia cruise to victory over Afghanistan, storm into U19 World Cup final

Australia have cruised into their first under-19 cricket World Cup decider in six years after easily accounting for Afghanistan in the semi-finals.

After dismissing Afghanistan for 181 in Christchurch, opener Jack Edwards put Australia in the clear early before they passed the target in the 38th over with six wickets to spare.

Edwards whacked 10 boundaries - including two maximums - in his 65-ball 72, before he played on to legspinner Qais Ahmed with Australia within 52 runs of victory.

Param Uppal (32 not out) and Nathan McSweeney (22 not out) then guided the Aussies to victory.

Edwards's half-century was his second of the tournament and came after he claimed the key Afghan wicket of No.3 Ikram Ali Khil earlier in the day for 80.

Seamer Jonathan Merlo claimed 4-24 for the Aussies, while quick Zak Evans had two scalps as five Afghanistan batsmen found themselves out either caught behind down the legside or at fine leg.

Leg-spinning sensation Lloyd Pope, who claimed eight wickets in Australia's quarter-final win over England, took just the one wicket today with a full- flighted wrong'un to finish with figures of 1-34 from his six overs.

Australia will face the winner of Tuesday's semi-final between Pakistan and India in Saturday's final, as they aim to claim a record fourth title.

The Aussies last won the under-19 title in 2010, and were runners-up two years later to India in Townsville.

They finished fourth in 2014, and then skipped the 2016 tournament in Bangladesh for security reasons.