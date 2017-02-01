 

Australia consider unleashing standout spinner for second ODI

Short boundaries and talented teammates continue to hamper Adam Zampa's selection hopes, but the legspinner is in the mix for an ODI recall in Napier.

Legspinner Adam Zampa bowling.

Zampa has established himself as Australia's premier white-ball tweaker since making his international debut in New Zealand a year ago.

The 24-year-old grabbed 30 ODI wickets in 2016, more than any other bowler in the world.

Despite that record, Zampa played just three of Australia's eight one-dayers at home this summer.

Selectors were generally happy for Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head to shoulder the spin responsibilities.

Zampa missed out in Auckland earlier this week, partly because of Eden Park's short straight boundaries.

Napier's McLean Park, where the second ODI in the three-match series will take place on Thursday, provides a different sort of challenge with square boundaries closer than usual.

It scares some touring sides off playing a tweaker, although notably former NZ spinner Dan Vettori is the leading ODI wicket-taker at the venue with 30 victims at 28.8.

"He'll definitely come into calculations," Matthew Wade said of Zampa.

"He was spoken about last game. He's a class bowler.

"No doubt he'll be talked about to play this game."

The other factor counting against Zampa is that selectors will find it hard to leave one of their three gun pacemen out of the XI, with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins all match-winners on their day.

"That's just the way it is in international cricket with a spin bowler ... but he (Zampa) understands that and he takes it really well," Wade said.

"When he comes back in he always performs."

Wade was upbeat Hazlewood and Starc would play all three games in the series before turning their attention to a four-Test tour of India.

"The expectation is we win here and then the series is alive, so they'll still be going," he said.

"I have no idea what the plan with the quicks is but I assume if we win here they'll definitely be playing next game."

