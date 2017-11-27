 

Australia coast to easy 10-wicket win to claim first Ashes Test over England

Australia have completed a 10-wicket victory in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba, with England facing all manner of on-field and off-field problems as they attempt to pick up the pieces.

Cameron Bancraft smoked the ball for four to finish the first Test in style for the Astralians.
David Warner and Cameron Bancroft resumed at 0-114 on day five of the series opener after being set a target of 170.

The openers didn't muck around on Monday morning, peeling off the additional 56 runs required in a tick over an hour.

Vice-captain Warner finished 87 not out, while debutant Bancroft was unbeaten on 82 after stroking the winning runs.

Jonny Bairstow, who is the subject of an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) probe after it emerged he physically clashed with Bancroft while drinking earlier this month in Perth, was a quiet presence behind the stumps on day five.

Bairstow wasn't alone, with the subdued visitors largely going through the motions as they no doubt struggled to grasp the margin of their meek surrender given the state of play on day two.

The inaugural Ashes day-night Test starts at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, with Moeen Ali's cut spinning finger a clear concern for the tourists given the allrounder didn't bowl on Monday.

Collapses of 6-56 and 4-10 that finished England's first and second innings will have infuriated coach Trevor Bayliss, likewise his side's attack impotency in the final innings of the match.

If England had been able to dismiss Steve Smith on Friday or even early Saturday they would have been in the box seat to inflict Australia's first Test loss at the venue since 1988.

Instead Smith finished unbeaten on 141 as he guided the hosts from 4-76 to a total of 328 and first-innings lead of 26 runs.

Moeen conceded defeat on Sunday night, only for the visitors' woes to dramatically escalate as news broke of a run-in between Bairstow and Bancroft after stump microphones picked up Warner saying "you shouldn't headbutt our mates" on day four.

England's campaign suffered a major setback before it even started because of another alcohol-fuelled incident as Ben Stokes was involved in a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub.

