Australia close in on England's first innings total in fifth Ashes Test

Steve Smith has broken more records, while Usman Khawaja posted his highest score of this Ashes series as Australia reached 2-193 at stumps on day two of the fifth Test.



Smith's side have chiselled England's lead down to 153 runs, leaving them well placed to build a first-innings lead of substance and push for a 4-0 series win at the SCG.



Khawaja, who made his Test debut at the same venue and against the same opposition seven years ago, is 91 not out and within striking distance of his maiden Ashes ton.



The skipper will resume on 44, having become the youngest Australian batsman to pass the 6000-Test run mark.



The 28-year-old is eyeing a fourth century in the series and already has 648 runs in the series, the most by any Australian in a home Ashes outside Sir Donald Bradman.



Smith started and finished the day strongly. It has been a recurring narrative this summer.



He plucked a sensational one-handed slips catch to reduce the visitors to 6-251, removing Dawid Malan for 62, but grew irritated as two dropped catches and a wagging tail resulted in a total of 346.



Stuart Broad, who slapped two sixes in a quick-fire knock of 31, then clean bowled Cameron Bancroft for a duck with his second delivery.



Khawaja, who entered the fray with questions over his place in the team like Bancroft, scored slowly but smartly.



The left-hander is in the midst of an unbeaten 107-run stand with Smith, having shared an 85-run stand with David Warner earlier.



Warner was undone by a pinpoint offcutter from Jimmy Anderson late in the post- lunch session, falling for 56 when he feathered an edge to the keeper.



Australia were well placed to roll England quickly but failed to take simple chances offered by Tom Curran and Moeen Ali, on 21 and 22 respectively.



Pat Cummins dismissed Moeen (30) and Curran (39) with bouncers to finish with 4-80.



Joe Root tried to unsettle Khawaja with spin from both ends. England's skipper threw Moeen the ball after eight overs, while debutant legspinner Mason Crane came on after 14 overs.

