 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Australia clinch massive victory over England to seal 4-0 Ashes sweep

share

Source:

AAP

Australia have completed a 4-0 Ashes series win, with Pat Cummins' express pace easing his side to victory by an innings and 123 runs in the SCG finale.

The hosts were too good, winning by an innings an 123-runs at the SCG.
Source: SKY

Man of the match Cummins cleaned up England's trail clinically after lunch on day five of the fifth Test, finishing with figures of 4-39 in the final innings of the series.

The speedster, playing his first home Test series after almost six years of injury hell, also bagged four scalps in the first innings to finish as the leading wicket-taker of the lopsided series with 23 scalps.

England finished at 9-180, with sick skipper Joe Root unable to return to the crease after retiring hurt a second time.

Root, set to resume on 42 in the morning, was hospitalised because a stomach bug which had left him severely dehydrated with diarrhoea and vomiting.

Root arrived at the ground in a bad way with his hospital wristband still on, but he marched to the middle when Nathan Lyon dismissed Moeen Ali for a record- equalling seventh time this summer.

The captain was unbeaten on 58 at the meal break but too exhausted to continue his four-hour innings.

Cummins struck twice in his second over after lunch on day five, trapping Jonny Bairstow lbw and bothering Stuart Broad with a bouncer.

The 24-year-old, armed with the second new ball, then removed Mason Crane with another rearing bumper.

The series finished when Jimmy Anderson was judged caught behind, with the No.11 batsman wanting to refer the on-field verdict but unable to do so because England had no more reviews left.

Australia banked victories in Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Sydney. Man of the series Steve Smith led the way by scoring 687 runs at 137.4.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:26
1
Luckily the jockey and horse weren't seriously hurt at Greymouth racing meet.

Watch: The moment racehorse veers off course hitting barrier, sending jockey toppling off


00:30
2
The England skipper batted bravely after illness on day five in Sydney.

Joe Root battles to half century after leaving hospital on final day of Ashes

3
Joao Sousa

Joao Sousa survives scare to march into ASB Classic second round

4
Ben Stokes bowls

Ben Stokes named in England's 16-man T20 squad for upcoming tri-series against Black Caps and Australia

00:35
5
It's not pavlova or Sharapova - it's Denis Shapovalov.

Video: 'It's not Sharapova, it's Shapovalov' – pronunciation of teen tennis sensation's name clarified

01:02
Keala Settle is of Maori descent, lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.

Maori artist's song This Is Me wins Golden Globe for best Film Original Song

Keala Settle is of Maori descent and lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.


Winfrey is the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes.

LIVE: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri takes home Best Motion Drama Film at Golden Globes

The 75th Golden Globe Awards are set to be an interesting affair.


00:19
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

Police told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the unfortunate incident.

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 