Australia claim tri-series after rain wipes out Eden Park walkover against Black Caps

Australia have climbed to No.1 in the Twenty20 rankings after defeating New Zealand in a rain-disrupted tri-series final in Auckland.

The visitors claimed a 19-run Duckworth-Lewis method win over New Zealand to lift the series trophy.
Source: SKY

Set 151 by the Black Caps, the tourists won by 19 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method after a second downpour at Eden Park ended the decider with 5.1 overs remaining.

The victory, set up by a man-of-the-match bowling performance from left-arm spinner Ashton Agar (3-27), was soured by another injury to master-blaster Chris Lynn.

The luckless Queenslander dislocated his right shoulder midway through New Zealand's innings after diving to field the ball near mid-wicket and landing awkwardly.

Lynn left the ground assisted by trainers and played no further part in the game.

Australia were cruising at 0-55 off six overs when a brief but heavy shower halted play.

D'Arcy Short (50 off 30 balls) holed out at long on when play resumed, before spin kings Ish Sodhi and Mitch Santner struck from consecutive overs to give the Black Caps some hope.

Sohdi left David Warner (25) bewildered by a delivery which went through his defences and into his off stump, while Santner had Agar stumped well out of his crease.

Glenn Maxwell (20no) and Aaron Finch (18no) steadied the ship before heavy showers forced play to be abandoned.

Much of the kudos will go to Australia's bowlers, who restricted New Zealand to 9-150 at a ground with a reputation as a batting paradise.

The pocket-sized venue also hosted the two sides last week, with Australia winning by five wickets after scoring 245 in a record T20 international run chase.

New Zealand looked on track for a similar start, reaching 0-46 off four overs after Kane Williamson won the toss and elected the bat.

But pacemen Billy Stanlake and Kane Richardson accounted for dangerous openers Martin Guptill (21) and Munro (29) before Agar ran through the middle order.

Only some lusty hitting from Ross Taylor (43no) bolstered the total for the Black Caps, who finished with five sixes compared to 18 in Friday night's game.

The victory lifts Australia above Pakistan to No.1 in the T20 world rankings, having started the series ranked seventh.

