Australia claim dramatic and historic T20 victory over Black Caps

Australia have pulled off the highest run chase in Twenty20 cricket to claim a dramatic five-wicket victory over New Zealand in their tri-series clash in Auckland.

Guptill hit six fours and nine sixes in his amazing knock against Australia in Auckland.
Source: SKY

Set a mammoth 244 to win tonight at Eden Park, the visitors achieved their target with seven balls to spare as David Warner (59 off 24 balls) and D'Arcy Short (76 off 44) ran riot.

Warner ended his white-ball form slump in emphatic fashion, smashing five sixes, while Short notched his maiden 50 in his fourth T20 international.

In a tense ending to the high-scoring extravaganza, Marcus Stoinis was run out at the non-striker's end in the second-last over before Aaron Finch sealed victory with a six.

One lucky man at Eden Park secured a stunning catch during the Black Caps T20 match against Australia.
Source: SKY

Two overs earlier, Finch had survived being caught in the deep off a second- consecutive full toss from Ben Wheeler which resulted in him being taken out of the attack.

The result leaves New Zealand needing to defeat England on Sunday in Hamilton to secure a rematch against Australia in Wednesday night's final at the same venue.

Black Caps opener Martin Guptill earlier scored an astonishing century to leave Australia staring down the barrel of defeat after conceding their worst T20 bowling performance.

Guptill blasted nine sixes on his way to a T20 career-high 105 off 54 balls, taking full advantage of Eden Park's short boundaries to set up an imposing total of 243-6.

Australia's D'Arcy Short batting. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia.Tri-Series International Twenty20 cricket. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 16 February 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Australia's D'Arcy Short batting.

Source: Photosport

Guptill received handshakes from the Australians and a rave reception from a packed home crowd when he departed, caught by Glenn Maxwell off Andrew Tye's bowling.

The 31-year-old overtook retired compatriot Brendon McCullum as the highest T20 scorer with 2188 runs.

Fellow opener Colin Munro's 76 off 33 balls was capped by the left-hander smashing Tye for three-consecutive sixes before being caught in the deep off the next ball.

Both Guptill and Munro targeted Eden Park's notoriously short straight boundaries.

Tye (2-64), Marcus Stoinis (0-50), Kane Richardson (2-40) and Billy Stanlake (1-43) all went at more than 10 runs an over, while D'Arcy Short gave up 19 runs in his first international over.

Stanlake's sole wicket came in bizarre circumstances off a 142.2km/h bouncer that rocketed into Mark Chapman's helmet, which fell off his head and into the stumps.

