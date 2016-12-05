Australia captain Steve Smith ruled out of NZ tour with ankle injury

 

Australian captain Steve Smith has been ruled out of the one-day tour of New Zealand due to an ankle injury.

The Australia captain told media he was 'pretty glad' the Black Caps didn't refer to the third umpire, but he said there may have been mindgames behind the decision.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Australian selection panel will meet later on Friday to appoint a captain for the three-match series, beginning January 30, with vice-captain David Warner being rested.

Smith says he strained medial ligaments in his left ankle during yesterday's ODI win over Pakistan in Adelaide and has been told by team medicos he can resume training in seven to 10 days.

