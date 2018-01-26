Australia avoid ODI series whitewash after bowlers skittle England

 

Recalled opener Travis Head fell just shy of a century as Australia downed England by three wickets on to avert a one-day series whitewash.

Australia dismissed England for 196 at the Adelaide Oval.
Source: SKY

Chasing England's meagre 196, Head made 96 as Australia won with 13 overs to spare at Adelaide Oval in the fourth one-dayer of the series.

The result leaves the series 3-1 in England's favour ahead of the last game on Sunday in Perth and denies the tourists their first clean sweep of a ODI series in Australia.

Head underpinned Australia's 7-197, the chase coming after pacemen Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins produced a record bowling start, reducing England to 5-8.

Cummins claimed career-best ODI figures of 4-24 and Hazlewood (3-39) took his wickets in his initial four overs - England crashed to 5-8 after 6.2 overs.

Australia's previous best ODI bowling start, with the caveat of dismissing half the opposition, was 5-17 against minnows Kenya in 2002 and Zimbabwe in 2004.

At 5-8, England had recorded the third-worst ODI batting start - bettering only Sri Lanka's 5-6 against Bangladesh in 2009 and Canada's 5-7 against the Netherlands in 2013.

Four of England's top-six batsmen made ducks and the tourists didn't hit a boundary until the 15th over.

But English allrounder Chris Woakes ensured some respectability, smacking five sixes and top-scoring with 78 from 82 balls, though the visitors were all out in 44.5 overs.

Australia's Head, recalled to the side to open the batting because of Aaron Finch's hamstring injury, steered the run chase with aplomb.

Despite the early losses of David Warner (13), Cameron White (3) and skipper Steve Smith (4), Head peeled off a half-century from 55 balls.

In the process, Head passed 1000 ODI runs in his 30th innings - a faster rate than luminaries including Ricky Ponting, Warner and Dean Jones.

The lefthander, who scored his sole ODI ton on Australia Day last year, was on the cusp of another century when his 107-ball knock ended with his nation 17 runs short of victory.

Head received scant support - Mitchell Marsh's 32 from 30 deliveries was the next-best score and Tim Paine made a valuable 25 not out.

