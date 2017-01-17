 

Australia aim to fix wonky top order against Pakistan

Australia will focus on fixing up their wonky top order ahead of Thursday's ODI cricket clash with Pakistan at the WACA Ground.

Australia's top-order has looked shaky for much of the ODI summer, with the team relying on individual brilliance to dig them out of trouble on numerous occasions.

Steve Smith celebrates his catch to dismiss Watling. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia. The Chappell–Hadlee Trophy, One Day International Cricket. SCG, Sydney, Australia. Sunday 4 December 2016 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Australia's captain Steve Smith.

Source: Photosport

In the series-opener against Pakistan at the Gabba, Australia crashed to 78-5 before being rescued by a Matthew Wade century.

And in Sunday's six-wicket loss, Australia were 86-4 before being bowled out for 220.

Captain Steve Smith has described the performances as pretty ordinary, and urged a more patient display in Perth.

Paceman Pat Cummins said the batting line-up were well aware they needed to improve.

"We always pride ourselves on being the best in the world," Cummins said.

"We feel we're bowling and fielding quite well. It's just those couple of early wickets that are the difference between getting a 250 or a 350, which in this day and age you need to score plenty of runs to win games.

"We've got a really good record in Perth, the wicket's normally pretty good.

"So it's about assessing the wicket when you're in there.

"And if it's an absolute belter, try to take it on. But if it's a little bit hard like the last couple have been, just try to take a little bit of extra time."

With Mitchell Starc rested and Mitch Marsh ruled out of the remainder of the series due to injury, Australia will make at least two changes for the third one-dayer.

Billy Stanlake is expected to replace Starc, while allrounder Marcus Stoinis could fill in for Marsh after earning a call-up into the squad.

Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will lead the inexperienced attack on what is hoped will be a fast and bouncy WACA wicket.

