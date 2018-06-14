Aussies deny being scarred by ODI series whitewash to dominant England with World Cup on the horizon

 

Aaron Finch denies Australia's one-day team will be scarred by their 5-0 thrashing by England less than a year before the start of the Cricket World Cup.

Australia walk off the field of play after being defeated in the one-day cricket match between England and Australia at the Oval cricket ground in London, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The game is the first of a five match one-day series between the two sides. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Tim Paine's reign as captain started with a three-wicket defeat.

Source: Associated Press

The world champions have slumped to sixth in the ICC standing and tasted defeat in 14 of their last 16 matches.

In contrast, England have gone from being laughing stocks at the 2015 World Cup where they were bundled out in the group stages, to a fearsome-looking outfit.

However, Finch believes it will be Eoin Morgan's side who'll face bigger issues next year in dealing with the pressure of expectation.

"I don't think when we turn up next year for the World Cup there'll be any mental scars there," said Finch.

"They're probably more for England to be fair. They haven't won a World Cup and it's at home so no doubt the pressure will be huge on them.

"Winning a World Cup at home is probably as hard as it gets."

Finch admits an under-strength Australia have been no match for England but denied there's any sense of panic in the camp, despite alarming 50-over form.

"We've just got to start winning, we've just got to play better cricket." he said.

"When you haven't been winning it takes a bit to get over the line at times.

"No doubt there'd be a few guys questioning the decisions they're making on the ground but that's what good sides do, they put you under pressure and challenge you for the full 100 overs.

"We are making mistakes with bat and ball and getting over the line is just another mental hurdle I suppose."

With Tim Paine on the plane back to Australia, Finch has assumed the captaincy for the Twenty20 side that will take on England at Edgbaston early on Thursday morning (NZT).

He'll also skipper the team in next week's T20 tri series in Zimbabwe which also involves Pakistan.

Paine has admitted he's uncertain about his future in the white ball game and Finch looks a natural successor.

However, the big-hitting Victorian played a straight bat about the prospect of leading the side's world title defence next year.

"Honestly I've not thought about it one bit," he said.

"Someone asked me about this the other day but I haven't spoken to Tim about anything like that.

"If the opportunity is there, anyone would love to captain their country but Tim's the man for the job."

