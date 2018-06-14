 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Aussies confident they can rebound from embarrassing ODI whitewash in one-off T20

share

Source:

AAP

Australia are confident their one-off T20 clash with England will bring an upturn in fortunes in what has been a tour of woe.

Australia walk off the field of play after being defeated in the one-day cricket match between England and Australia at the Oval cricket ground in London, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The game is the first of a five match one-day series between the two sides. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Tim Paine's reign as captain started with a three-wicket defeat.

Source: Associated Press

After being whitewashed 5-0 for the first time by the old enemy in the ODI series, the sides will do battle in the early hours of Thursday morning at Edgbaston.

Australia are ranked second on the T20 rankings and beat England twice in February when the sides met in the shortest form of the game.

Aaron Finch, who will skipper the side in the match and also in next week's tri- series in Zimbabwe, said the change of format is a chance for some crumbs of comfort following a chastening fortnight.

"Our one-day series obviously didn't go the way we would have liked but we've got a real lot of confidence in this format," Finch said.

"We've played the tri-series quite recently and were very successful (with) a pretty similar squad as well.

"I think going into this we're very confident no doubt."

England have promoted in-form Jos Buttler to the top of the order following his success in the Indian Premier League as an opener.

Buttler's century helped England inflict a morale-crushing one-wicket win in the final match at Old Trafford on Sunday and assistant coach Paul Farbrace said the decision was an easy one to make.

"He will open tomorrow," said Farbrace, who is standing in for head coach Trevor Bayliss for this clash.

"You want to get your best strikers facing as many balls as possible.

"The form he's in, the way he's playing, it makes sense to get him at the top of the order."

Farbrace said the recent form in the ODI series was irrelevant in the shortest form of the game as was England's sluggish displays in February's series that also involved New Zealand.

"In that tri-series they came off the back of the Big Bash and all of the players bar David Warner, had come out of that, and done exceptionally well in that tournament," he said.

"They were really flying and we never really got off the ground in that tournament.

"They are a dangerous side and have some dangerous players in there.

"T20 cricket is often about one player having a day out. One player with bat or ball can change the game with bat or ball.

"We're not thinking that because we won the ODI series this will be an easy game by any means.

"They are a skilful team and will want to finish their trip on a high."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

'I worked all my life to get my dream job and I failed' - Sir John Kirwan opens up about Blues struggles

01:43
2
Funding for the multi-use arena has been brought forward by two years.

'It's a rugby stadium but it's more than that' – Christchurch buzzing over new arena

3
Egypt forward Mohamed Salah and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov

Mo Salah hints at international retirement after Egypt's FA abuse his stardom in meetings with brutal Chechen leader

01:47
4
The NBA team is hoping to uncover the next Steven Adams in the preseason game.

Breakers' historic game against Phoenix Suns given more importance with NBA scouts to watch courtside

00:56
5
The All Blacks captain was sidelined for seven months while slowly recovering from back surgery.

Watch: He's back! All Blacks captain Kieran Read makes successful return to rugby in bruising affair for Counties

02:46
The accident near Waverley is the most deadly crash in New Zealand in more than a decade.

'We just heard a noise like boomph' - Residents saw steam coming from car after Taranaki crash in which six people died

A local couple say there was no screech of brakes before the crash near Waverley that killed six people.

00:30
A newborn baby was among those killed in the deadly accident before noon today.

New video shows the scene of South Taranaki crash which left six people dead

The incident occurred on State Highway 3 in Waverley, near Whanganui, this morning.

01:18
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Freezing as far north as Auckland, with some more frosty weather to come

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


00:30
A newborn baby was among those killed in the deadly accident before noon today.

Newborn baby among six people killed in Taranaki crash, eight-year-old girl and woman both critically injured

There were four people in each vehicle when they collided head-on near Waverley race course.


02:55
Super-sub Jack Tame fills in for Chris Chang, as TVNZ's experts look at Argentina's great escape.

World Cup Chat: Hola, me llamo Jack Tame – all aboard the Messi express

Super-sub Jack Tame fills in for Chris Chang, as TVNZ's experts look at Argentina's great escape.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 