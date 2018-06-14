Aussies confident they can rebound from embarrassing ODI whitewash in one-off T20

Australia are confident their one-off T20 clash with England will bring an upturn in fortunes in what has been a tour of woe.



After being whitewashed 5-0 for the first time by the old enemy in the ODI series, the sides will do battle in the early hours of Thursday morning at Edgbaston.



Australia are ranked second on the T20 rankings and beat England twice in February when the sides met in the shortest form of the game.



Aaron Finch, who will skipper the side in the match and also in next week's tri- series in Zimbabwe, said the change of format is a chance for some crumbs of comfort following a chastening fortnight.



"Our one-day series obviously didn't go the way we would have liked but we've got a real lot of confidence in this format," Finch said.



"We've played the tri-series quite recently and were very successful (with) a pretty similar squad as well.



"I think going into this we're very confident no doubt."



England have promoted in-form Jos Buttler to the top of the order following his success in the Indian Premier League as an opener.



Buttler's century helped England inflict a morale-crushing one-wicket win in the final match at Old Trafford on Sunday and assistant coach Paul Farbrace said the decision was an easy one to make.



"He will open tomorrow," said Farbrace, who is standing in for head coach Trevor Bayliss for this clash.



"You want to get your best strikers facing as many balls as possible.



"The form he's in, the way he's playing, it makes sense to get him at the top of the order."



Farbrace said the recent form in the ODI series was irrelevant in the shortest form of the game as was England's sluggish displays in February's series that also involved New Zealand.



"In that tri-series they came off the back of the Big Bash and all of the players bar David Warner, had come out of that, and done exceptionally well in that tournament," he said.



"They were really flying and we never really got off the ground in that tournament.



"They are a dangerous side and have some dangerous players in there.



"T20 cricket is often about one player having a day out. One player with bat or ball can change the game with bat or ball.



"We're not thinking that because we won the ODI series this will be an easy game by any means.

