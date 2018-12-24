TODAY |

Aussie wicketkeeper has commentators in hysterics with spot-on Richie Benaud impression

Cricket

Melbourne Renegades wicketkeeper Tim Ludeman had the commentary team in stitches in his side's five-wicket win over the Adelaide Strikers last night.

Mic'd up for television audiences, the commentary team of Adam Gilchrist, Darren Lehmann and Mike Hussey threw to Ludeman for a Benaud impression, and the wicketkeeper didn't leave them disappointed.

"Welcome back to the Adelaide Oval for the first time today," Ludeman said, in perfect style of Benaud's iconic voice.

"A short time ago we caught up with Gilly, Huss and Boof and what a fantastic job they're doing. It's been marvellous so far here today, big crowd here in at the Adelaide Oval. It's pretty evenly poised, I think."

Ludeman continued to deliver an impression of another former commentator, Tony Greig.

Tim Ludeman nailed his take of the late, great commentator in the Big Bash League. Source: SKY
Cricket
