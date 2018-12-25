TODAY |

Aussie tail-ender belts one out of the stadium in BBL's Sydney derby

AAP
Sean Abbott has declared his monster six off Fawad Ahmed as the biggest hit of his life after he cleared the roof of Spotless Stadium on Christmas Eve.

Abbott's 88-run stand with Englishman Tom Curran was one of the few highlights for the Sydney Sixers in their 21-run loss to the Thunder last night, where they were barely in the hunt until late.

Abbott's innings was headlined by the blow off Ahmed, as he jumped down the deck to the legspinner and whacked him back over his head and on to the grandstand roof.

It sparked memories of Andre Russell's effort to do likewise in a training session three years ago, while Seven Network measured Abbott's hit at 105 metres.

And Abbott said the shot was the biggest of his career; he also cleared the Ladies Pavilion while playing for the Thunder against the Sixers in the early years of the tournament.

"That's definitely the biggest one," he told AAP.

"It just kept going, I thought it was going to come down a long way before it did but it went out the top of the ground.

"I've got to admit I was pretty chuffed with that. Tommy was pumping me up at the other end as well."

Abbott was about the only one to quell Ahmed, who took 3-33 in the Thunder's win as the Sixers slumped to 5-39 early.

It also came after Ahmed bamboozled Abbott in last year's Sheffield Shield, bowling him with a wrong 'un the NSW allrounder left.

"(The six) was probably the only ball I've picked out of Fuzzy's hands, so I'm pretty happy it went out of the ground because he's got me out about 25 times for about 10 runs.

"At least now it's 25 times for 16 runs!"

Abbott joined Curran at the wicket with the Sixers needing 114 from 11 overs, but the pair worked the equation down to a more realistic 33 from 12 balls.

However, they fell just short in the end, as Chris Green delivered a tight 19th over and Curran finally succumbed for 62 and Abbott for 35.

"Things were just starting to go our way and we were getting balls over the field," Abbott said.

"We were starting to get a little confident there and I thought we were a genuine chance."

