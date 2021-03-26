Aussie star wary of Sophie Devine destruction despite lean run

Australia's superstar all-rounder Ellyse Perry believes White Ferns captain Sophie Devine is due to break out of her form slump in the upcoming series between the trans-Tasman rivals.

Sophie Devine leaves the field after being dismissed against England. Source: Getty

The White Ferns and Southern Stars begin the first of three T20s on Sunday, before three one-day internationals next month.

The series come after the White Ferns were crushed by England recently, Devine contributing just 47 runs across six matches.

But Perry, who is regarded as one of the most talented female cricketers in the world, did not expect Devine's lean run to continue against her side.

"We're going to have to be really aware of Sophie Devine ... if she's had a bit of a lean series against England, it's probably not going to repeat against us," Perry said.

"Any time you take the field against New Zealand it feels like a super challenge. Such is the Kiwi way, they're always incredible competitors and fighters."

Perry is a certainty to start Sunday's opener in Hamilton where the women will be looking to avoid the first-up humbling suffered by their male counterparts a month ago.

Aaron Finch's side was skittled for 131 on a good wicket in Christchurch to start their series with a 50-run loss.

They were reluctant to blame quarantine at the time but Perry said the feedback from the blokes was the speed of international cricket caught them cold.

"Some of the mail we got from the men's team was just adjusting to the pace of a match again after being in quarantine ... that was the biggest shock for them," she said.