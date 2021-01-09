Aussie skipper launches expletive-laden rant at umpire over 'consistency'

Tim Paine has unleashed an expletive rant at umpire Paul Wilson over Test cricket's umpire review system, asking for some "f***ing consistency".

Tim Paine of Australia is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah of India. Source: Photosport

The usually mild-mannered Paine was clearly angered after India's Cheteshwar Pujara survived a bat-pad review on 13, with no evidence he'd edged the ball.

With Lyon searching for his first wicket of the Sydney Test, Paine immediately sent the not-out call upstairs after Matthew Wade's catch was turned down.

Legside hotspot replays were blocked by Wade's body, while the snicko showed very small movement as the ball went past the bat but no spike.

Third umpire Bruce Oxenford looked at the offside hotspot and didn't see a mark as the inside edge of the bat turned, before sticking with the not-out call.

The decision immediately set off Paine.

"He went hot spot from the offside," Paine could be heard on stump microphone seemingly questioning Wilson Oxenford's use of the angle.

When told it was not Wilson's decision, Paine responded: "The f***ing consistency Blocker [Wilson]. There is a thing that goes past it [on snicko]."

Paine was then heard arguing the point with Marnus Labuschagne close to the bat.

Australia have had a rough run with the DRS since late in the Boxing Day Test.

Paine was given out by the third umpire in Melbourne off a small spike on snicko, despite no mark appearing on DRS and being given not out on field.

Lyon also had a wicket taken away from him on the second day at the SCG when Rohit Sharma overturned a bat-pad call after being given out on field.

In that instance the legside hotspot was again blocked by Wade in close and snicko was inconclusive, but Oxenford was sure enough the ball had missed the bat and gave it not out.

Confusion reigned later on day two at the SCG, when questions over whether India's captain Ajinkya Rahane was playing a shot in an lbw review lingered for some time.