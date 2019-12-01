TODAY |

Aussie skipper keeping close eye on Black Caps while beating Pakistan - 'It's going to be a big series'

Source:  AAP

Australia's Test captain Tim Paine has spent his recent mornings studying New Zealand, and his afternoons and nights beating Pakistan.

Tim Southee celebrates the wicket of Ollie Pope on Day 2 of the first Test between the Black Caps and England at Bay Oval. Source: Photosport

Paine has been closely watching New Zealand's cricketers play England in their current Test series before Australia's day-night Test against Pakistan in Adelaide.

And after dishing out a 2-0 series drubbing to the Pakistanis, it hasn't taken Paine long to shift his focus to the looming series against New Zealand.

Australia on Tuesday will name its squad for the first Test against the Kiwis starting in Perth in 10 days.

"I have certainly watched them the last few mornings," Paine said of New Zealand, moments after Australia completed the Pakistan series.

"They look like they're a really disciplined, well-drilled Test team. We know they always fight and scrap really hard.

"It looks now that they have still got that fight and scrap in them but they have also got some class players as well so I can't wait.

"I know the boys in the sheds are really looking forward to it.

"We love playing in big series and the way both sides are playing at the moment, it's shaping up as exactly that.

"It's going to be really tough, competitive - it's going to be a big series."

Paine and selectors were to meet on Monday night to settle their squad for the first of three Tests against the New Zealanders.

The skipper forecast minimal, if any, changes from the Pakistan series.

"We're certainly looking to have a consistent group, there's no doubt about that," he said.

"And to have a consistent group, you need players that are performing.

"I know the selectors are obviously rapt that they can pick a consistent team because our players are starting to perform on a level that we want, so it makes their job easier."

After the Perth series-opener, Australia host the Kiwis from Boxing Day in Melbourne before the final Test from January 3 in Sydney.

