Aussie six machine Chris Lynn hungry to return to Eden Park for T20 final against NZ

Master-blaster Chris Lynn has warned his best is yet to come as Australia prepare for another Eden Park run-fest in the Twenty20 tri-series final against New Zealand.

Chris Lynn is looking forward to playing on the small NZ grounds.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Kiwis on Sunday booked their spot in Wednesday night's decider despite losing their final group game to England.

Set a target of 195 for victory in Hamilton, the Black Caps fell two runs short but still advanced as a result of their superior net run rate.

The result sets up a rematch of Friday night's thriller at Eden Park which Australia won by five wickets after scoring 244 in a record T20 international run chase.

All up, 32 sixes were crunched from 38.5 overs at the postcard-sized venue.

Lynn (18) managed to clear the rope just once but the powerful Queenslander is eyeing off another crack at a ground whose straight boundaries are among the shortest in world cricket.

"The body is feeling the best it has in a long time," he said.

"I haven't exactly taken off in this series yet but the boys are playing shots around me.

"I'm still getting starts, I'm not hitting the ball badly or anything but I think I can really pull something special on Wednesday night."

The 27-year-old has been dogged by injury concerns over the past year, with pre-season shoulder surgery prompting him to pass up a state contract for this summer.

But while a return to longer-form cricket is still some way off, Lynn said he was building self-belief from having strung together his longest run in Australian colours.

Lynn will head to Dubai for the Pakistan Super League once the tri-series is completed before another stint with Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

