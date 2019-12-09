Aussie quick under fire for unsportsmanlike celebrations in domestic cricket

A domestic Australian fast bowler is being tormented over his theatrical wicket-taking celebrations, giving four batsmen unnecessary send-offs in first-class cricket.

Harry Conway, 27, claimed first innings figures of 5/15 - including four in one over - for New South Wales in their Sheffield Shield clash against Queensland, helping bowl the hosts out for 240 on day one.

However, ugly scenes marred what should have been a proud moment for Conway, producing not one, but four send-off celebrations to the departing batsmen.

Making the fact even more unnecessary was that the batsmen Conway dismissed just happened to be numbers 8-11 in the batting order.

Conway's conduct hasn't gone unnoticed, with numerous players across all levels of the game quick to shame the fiery nature of his actions.

"The game will always come back to bite you in the arse if you don't treat it with a bit of respect," wrote former Australian batsman Marcus North.

"Looks like a great bloke," added Black Cap Mitchell McClenaghan.