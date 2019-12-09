TODAY |

Aussie quick under fire for unsportsmanlike celebrations in domestic cricket

Source:  1 NEWS

A domestic Australian fast bowler is being tormented over his theatrical wicket-taking celebrations, giving four batsmen unnecessary send-offs in first-class cricket.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Harry Conway gave not one, but four send-offs to the Queensland tailenders. Source: Cricket Australia

Harry Conway, 27, claimed first innings figures of 5/15 - including four in one over - for New South Wales in their Sheffield Shield clash against Queensland, helping bowl the hosts out for 240 on day one.

However, ugly scenes marred what should have been a proud moment for Conway, producing not one, but four send-off celebrations to the departing batsmen.

Making the fact even more unnecessary was that the batsmen Conway dismissed just happened to be numbers 8-11 in the batting order.

Conway's conduct hasn't gone unnoticed, with numerous players across all levels of the game quick to shame the fiery nature of his actions.

"The game will always come back to bite you in the arse if you don't treat it with a bit of respect," wrote former Australian batsman Marcus North.

"Looks like a great bloke," added Black Cap Mitchell McClenaghan.

Conway's actions could have more of an emotional reasoning behind them, though. He dedicated his performance to club teammate Nick Bertus and his family, whose mother Merryn died earlier this week.

Cricket
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
At least one NRL club weighing up Israel Folau rugby league return - report
2
Basketballer Glen Rice Jr sacked by Breakers after troubled import breaks bail conditions
3
Steven Adams fires full-court assist NFL quarterback style to send game to overtime
4
Fifteen-year-old beats Olympic equestrian at Auckland showjumping event
5
Aussie quick under fire for unsportsmanlike celebrations in domestic cricket
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Twelve-year-old girl charged with slashing two people with knife in Cairns

Brisbane Heat win back-to-back Women's Big Bash League titles

Koala safety in Queensland made priority with new land clearing limitations
00:26

Dangerous MCG pitch leads to first-class game being abandoned, ahead of Black Caps' Boxing Day Test