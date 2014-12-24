 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Aussie quick Josh Hazlewood hoping for better pitch after playing 'boring cricket' in fourth Ashes Test

share

Source:

AAP

Josh Hazlewood was disappointed with the poor pitch produced for the fourth Ashes Test but delighted to only bowl 30 overs on it.

Josh Hazlewood celebrating another Indian wicket on day 2 of the second Test.

Source: Getty

Australia and England battled to a dull draw on a MCG surface that failed to break up over the course of five days.

Match referee Ranjan Madugalle described the docile drop-in deck as "poor" in his post-match report. It is the first time an Australian Test pitch has received such a low rating.

"It is disappointing to be playing on those sort of wickets," Hazlewood said.

"It promoted pretty boring cricket I guess you could say. Not many runs scored at a quick rate and it was hard to get the batsmen out.

"Not a great cricket wicket."

The only upside for Hazlewood is that Australia bowled 144.1 overs during the fourth Test, while England sent down a total of 243.2 overs.

Australia's second innings spanned the entire fourth and fifth days in Melbourne.

"We got away with only one innings on it. Obviously the Poms would be hurting after that, they spent (the final) two days in the field," Hazlewood told radio station SEN.

"So we'll see how they pull up this week."

Jimmy Anderson delivered 59 overs at the MCG, while Stuart Broad sent down 52 overs.

Anderson has only bowled more overs twice during his 133-Test career but suggested after the match he had little interest in resting from the series finale that starts at the SCG on Thursday.

"I should sleep well for the next few days," England's all-time leading wicket- taker said.

"Hopefully I should pull up OK. The Tests are not completely back to back.

"It's the same for all of us. It takes so much out of you. The pitches over here are absolutely rock hard, the foot holes get so uneven, (it) takes it out of your ankles and knees."

Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are also keen to play all five Tests in the series.

"We didn't bowl on day five so we freshened up a bit after that Test and we're all ready to go for Sydney," Hazlewood said.

Cummins noted it "wouldn't be my decision if I was told to rest but we'll wait and see".

"I'm certainly itching to play and the body's 100 per cent, so hopefully I'll get a game," he added.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Black Caps opener bought up his fifty from just 18 balls in Tauranga.

'It makes a massive difference' - Colin Munro praises skipper's support for huge T20 innings

00:30
2
Wozniacki coasted past Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-0 within an hour.

Caroline Wozniacki waltzes past ASB Classic's giant-killer with unrelenting straight-sets win

00:23
3
Devcich anchored the ND innings, his 88 coming off 51 balls as the visitors cruised home with four overs to spare.

Anton Devcich clobbers ball all around Dunedin as Knights coast to easy nine-wicket win over Volts

00:30
4
McCullum's 61 matched with Lynn's 63 spearheaded Brisbane to a nine wicket win with five overs to spare.

Bash Brothers Brendon McCullum, Chris Lynn at destructive best as barrage of high-flying sixes lead Heat to easy BBL win over Stars

00:30
5
Lewis couldn't quite deliver against Viktoria Kuzmova, losing 6-4, 6-3.

Kiwi teen Jade Lewis unable to advance in ASB Classic after straight sets loss

It's been a wet and wild start to the day in the south.

Chance of thunderstorms around NZ today with more bad weather expected later this week

Much of the North Island could be hit with thunderstorms this afternoon.

00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm and Vines festival-goer wearing body paint on chest calling for 'sincere' apology from man who grabbed her

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller says she's received vile messages from people saying she "deserved it" or was "asking for it".

02:08
A former US admiral has warned that nuclear war with North Korea is now closer than it's ever been.

NZ 'in a very difficult place' if war breaks out with North Korea - expert

What would New Zealand do if conflict with North Korea breaks out?

03:28
As the new year rolls around the new Government commits to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies. But will it be enough?

Dairies, petrol stations and liquor stores were robbed hundreds of times last year – will 2018 be any better?

As the new year rolls around the Government is committing to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies.

Wanaka.

Teens write essays in police station to avoid paying Wanaka New Year's Eve liquour ban fines

"We are not there to humiliate or judge them. We just want them to come away from New Year having done some thinking."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 