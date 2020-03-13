Aussie quick describes 'weird' victory over Black Caps in empty SCG

Playing in an empty stadium has helped relax star Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins against New Zealand.



The teams will again battle behind closed doors at the SCG tomorrow as Australia seek to wrap up just their third ODI series from 11 starts.



With fans barred from attending the three-game Chappell-Hadley trophy contest because of the coronavirus outbreak, Cummins bowled brilliantly last night to claim 3-25 in Australia's 71-run victory.



"It was certainly weird. Probably in some ways I just felt a lot more relaxed than an international game normally," he said.



"It felt more like a (Sheffield) Shield game or even a grade game, which was kind of nice.



"You don't get the chance as an international side to be able to talk to each other out there during the middle of the game and have it pretty relaxed.



"I actually enjoyed it - but it's certainly different."



The Kiwis will keep an eye on quick Lockie Ferguson, who has been placed into isolation due to a sore throat following game one.

Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson missed the series opener after also suffering a mild sore throat, but was cleared of coronavirus after being sent for tests.

