Aussie Mitch Marsh impresses in India tour game

Mitch Marsh could join brother Shaun in earning a Test recall, having also impressed in Australia's only tour game before their four-Test series against India starts in Pune on Thursday.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 29: Mitch Marsh of Australia celebrates getting the final wicket and winning the match during day four of the Second Test match between Australia and the West Indies at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 29, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Mitch Marsh of Australia celebrates getting the final wicket and winning the Test against the West Indies.

Shaun Marsh, who was picked ahead of Usman Khawaja for the three-day clash with India A in Mumbai, and Steve Smith posted composed centuries on Friday.

Australia resumed at 327-5 on Saturday, when Mitch Marsh picked up where his brother left off. The allrounder was 64 not out at lunch, having shared a 129-run stand with Matthew Wade.

The visitors are 6-436 at the meal break, with Glenn Maxwell unbeaten on two.

Maxwell and Marsh appear locked in a battle for the vacant No.6 spot in the Test side. The showdown could be decided by whether selectors regard Maxwell's offspin or Marsh's medium pace as more useful on the Pune pitch.

Marsh's bowling kept him in the Test side during a lean trot with the bat. It was his powerful hitting that first caught the eye of national selectors, who handed the West Australian a Test debut two days after his 23rd birthday.

Marsh adopted a more conservative approach on day two of the first-class game at Brabourne Stadium, sitting on 37 off 93 balls at one stage.

He then hammered four boundaries in the space of 10 deliveries, timing the ball in a fashion that would have pleased coach Darren Lehmann and chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns.

Marsh smashed a booming six later in the morning session, cracking the ball back over the head of left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and almost out of the ground.

Marsh also scored a half-century in Australia's intra-squad game in Dubai, where he dismissed skipper Smith.

Wade showed both fitness and form in a knock of 64, which was his first innings since returning home from the recent ODI tour of New Zealand because of a back injury.

