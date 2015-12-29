Aussie Mitch Marsh impresses in India tour game

Mitch Marsh could join brother Shaun in earning a Test recall, having also impressed in Australia's only tour game before their four-Test series against India starts in Pune on Thursday.

Mitch Marsh of Australia celebrates getting the final wicket and winning the Test against the West Indies. Source: Getty

Shaun Marsh, who was picked ahead of Usman Khawaja for the three-day clash with India A in Mumbai, and Steve Smith posted composed centuries on Friday.

Australia resumed at 327-5 on Saturday, when Mitch Marsh picked up where his brother left off. The allrounder was 64 not out at lunch, having shared a 129-run stand with Matthew Wade.

The visitors are 6-436 at the meal break, with Glenn Maxwell unbeaten on two.

Maxwell and Marsh appear locked in a battle for the vacant No.6 spot in the Test side. The showdown could be decided by whether selectors regard Maxwell's offspin or Marsh's medium pace as more useful on the Pune pitch.

Marsh's bowling kept him in the Test side during a lean trot with the bat. It was his powerful hitting that first caught the eye of national selectors, who handed the West Australian a Test debut two days after his 23rd birthday.

Marsh adopted a more conservative approach on day two of the first-class game at Brabourne Stadium, sitting on 37 off 93 balls at one stage.

He then hammered four boundaries in the space of 10 deliveries, timing the ball in a fashion that would have pleased coach Darren Lehmann and chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns.

Marsh smashed a booming six later in the morning session, cracking the ball back over the head of left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and almost out of the ground.

Marsh also scored a half-century in Australia's intra-squad game in Dubai, where he dismissed skipper Smith.