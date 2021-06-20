Aussie legend Shane Warne says NZ will regret not playing spinner in WTC final

Will New Zealand regret not selecting spinner Ajaz Patel for the World Test Championship final?

Australian legend Shane Warne believes so.

The leg-spinner with 708 wickets to his name took to social media last night to lament the Black Caps for not selecting Patel on a pitch he believed would "spin big".

"Very disappointed in NZ not playing a spinner in the World Test Championship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already," Warne tweeted.

"Remember if it seams it will spin. If India make anything more than 275-300 the match is over unless weather comes in."

New Zealand chose to play all-rounder Colin De Grandhomme alongside their four premier fast bowlers, a move that strengthened their batting lineup.

The Black Caps took three wickets on day two, after the first day in Southampton was completely washed out.

India ground their way to 146 for three at the end of the day's play at a run rate barely above two an over. Captain Virat Kohli (46no) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (29no) have combined for an unbeaten 58-run partnership.

The wickets were shared among Kiwi pace bowlers Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult.

Despite the heavy rain on day one and more expected in the coming days, India stuck with their initial XI, which includes two spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

More rain is expected in the early hours of the morning before play begins on the third day, while heavy rain is forecast for the majority of day four.