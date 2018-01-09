 

Aussie legend Brad Hogg costs BBL team after dropping sitter because he was too busy signing autographs

Brad Hogg had a homecoming to forget as his Melbourne Renegades suffered a five- wicket BBL loss to the Perth Scorchers at the WACA Ground.

The Renegades lost after the batsman Hogg dropped, Ashton Turner, went on to score 70 from 36 for the Scorchers.
Source: SKY

Chasing 186 for victory last night, the Scorchers reached the total with one ball to spare courtesy of a heroic knock from Ashton Turner.

Hogg was a crowd favourite during his glittering career with WA and the Scorchers.

But the 46-year-old produced the defining moment of Monday's match when he dropped Turner (70 from 32 balls) when the batsman was on just 16.

Hogg was signing autographs on the boundary when Turner heaved the ball his way.

The veteran spinner dropped the object he was signing and ran in to catch the ball - only to put the tricky low chance down.

At the time, it didn't seem like the dropped chance would matter much given the required run rate was already above 10 for the Scorchers.

But Turner unleashed a dazzling hitting display to power the Scorchers towards victory, cracking five sixes and three fours.

During Hogg's last over - the 17th of the innings - the veteran spinner had the Scorchers tied down until what was meant to be his final delivery.

Hogg bowled a waist-high no-ball that was powered for six by Turner.

And Turner powered the next ball - another full toss - for six more.

It meant the Scorchers needed just 19 runs off the last 18 balls, and left Hogg nursing figures of 1-38 from his four overs.

Turner was run out by a neat soccer onto the stumps by Dwayne Bravo, but Ashton Agar (26 not out off 17 balls) got the Scorchers over the line.

The win lifted the Scorchers (5-1) to the top of the table, and left the Renegades with a 4-2 record.

Earlier, Scorchers wicketkeeper Josh Inglis was looking for a hole to hide in after dropping an absolute sitter.

Tom Cooper should have been out for one after skying a shot into the air.

Inglis had all the time in the world to set up for the catch, but a look of horror crossed his face after the ball fell through his gloves.

Cooper was on just one at the time, and was still looking out of sorts as he moved to 16 from his first 22 balls.

But he exploded to life from that point on, producing a series of spectacular ramp shots to finish with 57 from 34 balls.

Cameron White (68no from 55 balls) and Marcus Harris (48 from 28) were also crucial as the Renegades reached 3-185.

