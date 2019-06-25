TODAY |

Aussie holds powerplay advantage over New Zealand ahead of CWC clash

AAP
Australia will carry a significant powerplay advantage in Saturday's clash with New Zealand, as the Trans-Tasman match pits the best and worst of the World Cup against each other.

New Zealand have lost more wickets in the opening 10-over powerplay than any other team in the World Cup, averaging a tournament-low 39 runs per innings.

Australia's record is the opposite, ranked No.1 in the opening 10 overs.

They have lost a wicket in the opening powerplay in just one match, and average a tournament-high 52 runs per match.

The first 10 overs have become increasingly important in England, where teams like Australia employ a game plan of laying a foundation early before exploding late.

"I have known it for 10 years. If you get wickets in the first 10 overs you win most games," Australia's coach Justin Langer said.

"And the really interesting trend is most wickets have fallen in the first 10 overs and whether the ball isn't swinging as much.

"It's been a huge part of our success the way Finchy (Aaron Finch) and David Warner have batted together and our ability to not lose wickets in the first 10.

"All the data will tell you in Twenty20 cricket and one-day cricket and Test cricket for that matter, early wickets are so important."

Finch and Warner are on track for the greatest ever opening pairing in a World Cup.

They rank first and second in the tournament run-scoring lists, and have put on a record-equalling three century stands with two games to go plus finals.

Meanwhile, Australia may have found an answer with the ball, after making the call to hand Jason Behrendorff the new Kookaburra in the win over England.

The left-armer took 5-44 and claimed the wicket of James Vince in the first over, potentially giving Australia the blueprint for their finals run with he and Starc opening.

"One of the reasons he was selected is that we know in England, traditionally, left-arm swing bowlers have a real impact," Langer said of Behrendorff.

"He traditionally takes early wickets because he swings the ball back into the right hander and away from the left-hander

"He is a very white-ball cricketer, mainly in T20 cricket but if you can transfer those skills into 50-over cricket you become really important."

