Aussie great Ricky Ponting become T20 assistant coach

Former Australian Test captain Ricky Ponting will serve as an assistant coach for Australia during next month's Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka.

Ponting will work alongside former teammates Justin Langer and Jason Gillespie for the series, which starts in Melbourne on February 17 before heading to Geelong (February 20) and Adelaide (February 22).

Led by Langer, the trio will serve in an interim capacity while incumbent coach Darren Lehmann is away for Australia's Test tour of India.

It will be Ponting's first foray into coaching with the national side.

The 42-year-old previously coached the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, leading the T20 side to a championship in 2015.

"The fact Ricky, Justin and Jason all know each other so well through their many years together in the Australia team means they will gel quickly," Cricket Australia high performance manager Pat Howard said on Sunday.

"Their significant collective experience of the format should ensure the squad that is selected gets all the guidance it needs off the field."
Ponting captained Australia in the first Twenty20 international - against New Zealand in 2005 - and also led the side during the 2007 and 2009 T20 World Cups.

