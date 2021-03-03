TODAY |

Aussie Glenn Maxwell puts Wellington stadium seat he destroyed up for auction on Trade Me

Source:  1 NEWS

The Sky Stadium seat destroyed by a six hit by Australia's Glenn Maxwell in the Wellington T20 against the Black Caps last night has been put up for auction on Trade Me.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Maxwell was in destructive form, smashing 28 runs off one Jimmy Neesham over. Source: Spark Sport

Maxwell was literally in destructive form as he smashed 28 runs off one Jimmy Neesham over.

One of the lusty blows smashed a hole in one of the Sky Stadium seats as Maxwell rained sixes down.

Glenn Maxwell holds Sky Stadium seat his six destroyed. Source: Trade Me

He was eventually dismissed for 70 runs off just 31 balls, bludgeoning eight fours and five sixes over the boundary.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Glenn Maxwell’s score of 70 helped Aussie set a total of 208. Source: Breakfast

Today, the damaged seat was listed on Trade Me in a charity auction, with proceeds going to the Wellington Homeless Women's Trust.

The auction has already reached $600 and is scheduled to close at 8pm next Thursday.

Cricket
Black Caps
Wellington
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:35
Hero to Zero: Sri Lankan spinner earns hat-trick before giving up six sixes in following over
2
Covid-19 forces organisers to make 'heartbreaking' decision to cancel national Surf Life Saving championships
3
Team NZ grinder details crew's measures to hit target for America's Cup weigh-in
4
'You are kidding me!' Jenny-May Clarkson floored by Dame Noeline Taurua's Silver Ferns selection process
5
Aussie Glenn Maxwell puts Wellington stadium seat he destroyed up for auction on Trade Me
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Aussies keep T20 series alive with dominant 64-run win over Black Caps in crowdless Wellington
00:42

Children’s Commissioner pleads for more funding to better monitor Oranga Tamariki
00:30

Aussie Glenn Maxwell destroys seat as he smashes 28 runs off one Black Caps over in Wellington T20 clash

Mitchell Santner to miss Black Caps' third T20 tonight after being put in self-isolation