Aussie Glenn Maxwell puts Wellington stadium seat he destroyed up for auction on Trade Me

The Sky Stadium seat destroyed by a six hit by Australia's Glenn Maxwell in the Wellington T20 against the Black Caps last night has been put up for auction on Trade Me.

Maxwell was literally in destructive form as he smashed 28 runs off one Jimmy Neesham over.

One of the lusty blows smashed a hole in one of the Sky Stadium seats as Maxwell rained sixes down.

Glenn Maxwell holds Sky Stadium seat his six destroyed. Source: Trade Me

He was eventually dismissed for 70 runs off just 31 balls, bludgeoning eight fours and five sixes over the boundary.

Today, the damaged seat was listed on Trade Me in a charity auction, with proceeds going to the Wellington Homeless Women's Trust.